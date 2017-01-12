Instagram to begin placing video ads within its Stories feature

Instagram Stories will soon contain adverts interspersed between the videos and photos of people you follow.

A preview of how the new feature will look has been posted to Vimeo by Instagram for Business, which shows a 15-second video ad for AirBnb appearing within the Stories feed.

As well as video adverts, five-second photo-based ads will also be used, though Instagram has only made the feature available to certain partners – including Netflix and Nike.

However, according to TechCrunch the ads shouldn’t devalue or slow down the Instagram Stories feature too heavily as they can be skipped with a single swipe – just like other videos in the Stories feed.

They also won’t appear until you’ve watched several other Stories in your feed.

Instagram introduced the feature towards the end of last year to rival Snapchat’s own Story feature that enables users to build and share a video and photo diary of their day.

(Rui Vieira/PA)

It’s a strategy that appears to be working, with 150 million people said to be using it since its introduction.

As apart of the introduction of ads, Instagram is to also let those with a business profile in the app get analytics about Stories and their reach and impression.

There’s no word on when the feature will be officially rolled out across the app, but expect it to be in the next few months.