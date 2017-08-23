INM revenues hit by 7.8% fall in advertising

Independent News and Media (INM) has said its total revenue of €148.1m was down by 8.4% for the first six months of the year, compared with the same period last year.

INM CEO and chairman Robert Pitt and Leslie Buckley (left to right). Picture: RollingNews.ie

The publisher said the fall in revenues was mainly down to a decline in distribution revenues of 9% and a decline in total advertising revenues of 7.8%. Print advertising revenue was down 10.9%, which was partially offset by a (slower-than-forecast) growth of 6.3% in digital advertising.

Circulation revenues declined by 7.5%.

The group's annual general meeting takes place today, with group CEO Robert Pitt indicating he will not be supporting all votes at the meeting. It is a very unusual move, against the backdrop of significant boardroom tensions.

INM publishes the Irish Independent, the Sunday Independent, the Sunday World and the Herald, as well as a number of regional titles.

In a statement this morning, the group says advertising growth has come primarily from programmatic advertising and INM's classified businesses. It said digital advertising yield continues to be impacted by growth in mobile traffic (where margins are lower) and the move away from direct transactional selling.

Profit before tax decreased by 19.5% to €14.9m. This was offset to an extent by cost-saving plans.

The company said its costs were added to by recent awards in libel cases, particularly those relating to historic Sunday World cases. This, added to other costs including meeting the requirements of the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement (ODCE), impacting operating costs by about €2.5m in the first six months of the year.

Pre-distribution operating costs, excluding the libel and legal costs above, decreased by €6.7m (-7.2%) due to cost-saving plans that have been put in place throughout the group to mitigate the forecast revenue declines.

Underlying operating profit, excluding the group's libel and legal costs, decreased by 2.8%.

INM chairman Leslie Buckley said: "The operating environment in the media industry remains challenging. We believe that issues need to be addressed, such as consolidation in the industry, the high level of libel awards and the need for traditional publishers to pursue stronger rights to demand payment for the use of their content from digital giants Google and Facebook.

"I am pleased to report that during the period under review the group and the trustees of two of INM's Republic of Ireland defined benefit pension schemes reached agreement to commence the wind-up of the schemes."

He said the group's balance sheet has been further strengthened "in spite of numerous challenges", and thanked employees.

The group's CEO Robert Pitt said: "The continued challenging trading conditions from the decline in circulation and publishing advertising have been magnified by the impact of a very punitive defamation regime and legal costs. Whilst digital revenues have grown, the growth is at a lower rate than previously envisaged."