INM CEO quits publisher 'to pursue other interests'

The CEO of Independent News and Media, Robert Pitt, has left the company.

He has left the publisher "to pursue other interests" and his departure comes into effect from tomorrow.

In August, Mr Pitt abstained from voting for the re-election of Chairman Leslie Buckley. Mr Buckley was nonetheless re-elected.

It followed a disagreement between the two over the possible purchase price of Newstalk.

INM CEO and chairman Robert Pitt and Leslie Buckley (left to right). Picture: RollingNews.ie

