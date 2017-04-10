Information overload causing anxiety and reduced productivity among Irish workers

A conference taking place in Galway later will examine how information overload is causing anxiety, stress and reduced productivity among Irish workers.

Speakers will consider how to offset the darker psychological effects of social media - and relieve the constant pressure to "stay connected".

The French government passed a law this year, giving workers the right to ask their employers not to contact them outside office hours.

Dr Eoin Whelan from NUI Galway says while new workplace policies are needed, individuals should also monitor their own social media consumption.

“It's up to the person themselves to realise that this might be a problem for them; that they are using technology too heavily.

“Some people, the first thing they do is turn on their phone and check for emails and that is a mistake. You need time to be disconnected, to have a clear head.

“I think in terms of workplace quality it is important to have a culture that people can have free time from technology and not be expected to respond to emails or messages straight away.”