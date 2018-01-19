Independent News and Media chairman to step down in March

Chairman of Independent News & Media Leslie Buckley will step down from his position on March 1.

Mr Buckley was appointed as charman in 2012 and has been in charge of the company for five and a half years.

He was re-elected chairman last August after CEO Robert Pitt abstained from the vote.

The men were in conflict due to a disagreement over the possible purchase price of Newstalk.

Chief Executive Robert Pitt made a protected disclosure under whistleblower legislation after he and Mr Buckley both got different valuations of the radio station, with Mr Buckely's substantially higher.

Leslie Buckley. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

In a statement today, the board of INM thanked Mr Buckley for his leadership during "a difficult and challenging period" for the newspaper industry.

Mr Buckley's successor will be announced shortly after the March EGM.

He described his tenure as an "eventful and challenging time for both the company and for the Irish newspaper industry as a whole".

INM also announced the proposed appointment of four new non-executive Directors: John Bateson, Fionnuala Duggan, Murdoch MacLennan and Seamus Taaffe.

Mr Buckley welcomed the appointments with "great confidence".

Non-executive Director Allan Marshall will also retire on March 1.

