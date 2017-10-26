Independent Irish bookshop gaining popularity in Canada

An Irish book retailer has been boosted by the sharp fall of the Canadian dollar in the last week.

Independent Irish retailer Kennys Bookshop have become one of the cheapest options online for buying books in the Canadian market.

The international book price comparison site, Booko, currently shows Kennys.ie as the lowest-price option online in Canada for thousands of titles.

Kennys also sell through Amazon Canada, and are similarly the cheapest supplier for thousands of books on Amazon.

Kennys.ie have over five million books available on their website, and offer free shipping worldwide on all orders.

Canada is one of its key markets.

"We are delighted to be one of the cheapest booksellers online in the Canadian market," said Tomás Kenny of Kennys Bookshop.

"Our offering of free shipping worldwide on all books ordered on kennys.ie, allows customers all over the world get books from Ireland at great value."

Books are shipped worldwide from Kennys daily, who shipped to over 170 countries in the last year alone.

Kennys have been selling books since 1940 in their shop in Galway city, Ireland and online via Kennys.ie since 1994, when they became the second bookshop in the world to ever go online.