Indeed to recruit 500 in Dublin

Recruitment firm 'Indeed' is hoping to boost its workforce to over 1000.

The company announced 500 new jobs for Dublin today - on top of the 530 people already employed here.

They're looking for people to work in sales, finance, marketing, business development and other areas at its Europe, Middle-East and Africa HQ.

Indeed's President is Chris Hyams outlines the perks of working at the company: "We have free food and catered meals that we bring.

"We have an unlimited vacation policy here. We want people to work hard and then take their time off.

"So staff can take as much time as they like for vacation,

"But for me the perks are only kind of the table stakes, what really matters to people at Indeed is the mission we come to work every day with the mission of helping people get jobs."