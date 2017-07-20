Increase in numbers of Irish customers shopping online

Brexit is driving more businesses to identify themselves as 'Irish' online.

New data from Ireland's 'ie. domain' shows the company experienced a 6% increase in turnover for 2016, with 35,000 new businesses registering for Irish websites and emails.

The UK's exit from the EU and growth in economic activity are among the key factors driving demand for the Irish online domain.

CEO of IEDR David Curtin has said it is important that businesses secure a strong online presence.

"We did see a pick-up from Northern Ireland addresses," he said.

"The point is Irish consumers are spending online and if they're going on a 'co.uk' web address then that's business lost for the Irish business owner.

"So we would advise to register as '.ie' to make sure that you're selling online and that you're going to retain your Irish customers with a great website."