Increase in flights from Verona to Cork Airport for summer 2018

Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea has confirmed that their weekly service from Verona to Cork will increase for summer 2018.

Flights to Verona from Cork Airport will operate every Saturday from May 26 to August 29, with an additional flight on Wednesdays during peak season, commencing June 27.

This is the second new airline at Cork Airport to announce a doubling in capacity next year following the announcement of Swiss to increase significantly their operation to Zurich for next year.

Cork Airport’s Head of Aviation Marketing, Daragh Hanratty said: "We welcome the news that our airline partner Volotea has announced today’s expansion of this very popular Italian route and destination for summer 2018.

"The increased frequency will translate to an extra 4,000 seats available to holiday makers next summer from Cork Airport."

Verona is renowned as the setting for Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet. It is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the area is famous for iconic Roman and medieval architecture.