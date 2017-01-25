If you miss typewriters, this new computer keyboard could be perfect for you

A colourful new keyboard that mimics the sound and feel of a typewriter is set to go on the market.

Lofree, a new startup, will release the wireless gadget which has rounded buttons and mechanical switches for that satisfying click-clack noise.

It can connect to up three devices wirelessly (or one wired, if you wish) and can be used with your PC or Mac as well as iOS and Android devices.

Lofree is described on its website as “classic yet contemporary” and “a delight for both eyes and ears”.

Lovely! Don't you think so?



The portable device will come in a selection of colours and has a range of backlight settings.

But, the inventors haven’t yet revealed how much these bad boys will cost or when they will be available.

They are however giving some away to lucky users on their website.

