IDA welcomes JP Morgan plan to buy Dublin office block and double Irish workforce

The IDA has welcomed a plan by US banking firm JP Morgan to expand its Irish operations, and potentially double its workforce here.

The Ida said it was "delighted" at the news.

JP Morgan announced it is to buy the 200 Capital Dock office block in Dublin city centre. It hopes the move will create up to 500 new jobs here - doubling its Irish workforce.

Dublin is expected to be one of the anchors for JP Morgan's post-Brexit work in Europe.

US real estate group Kennedy Wilson this morning confirmed JP Morgan will become the first major occupier of the Capital Dock development on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.