IDA finds new headquarters which it will share with three other agencies

The IDA Ireland has confirmed it is to move to a new headquarters in Dublin city.

The agency, which is responsible for attracting foreign direct investment to Ireland, has chosen Three Park Place on Upper Hatch Street in Dublin 2 as its preferred option.

It was chosen as the most suitable location following a detailed tendering process.

Its current lease at Wilton Park House in Dublin 2, which it has used since 1985, expires in 2019.

The IDA says the proposed re-location is dependent on the completion of "legal and technical due diligence".

The agency is to occupy the upper floors along with other agencies: Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the Marine Institute.

IDA Ireland conducted the search on behalf of all four agencies.

CEO Martin Shanahan said: "The new location at Three Park Place will provide IDA Ireland with an excellent location from which to market to global investors and will enable us to bring the organisation through the next phase of growth and pursue its vision of being the best and most successful Investment Promotion Agency in the world."

IDA Ireland announced last week that employment by Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) companies in Ireland is now at its highest level in history.