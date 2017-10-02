Icelandair announces new service between Dublin and Iceland

Icelandair is launching a new year-round service from Dublin to Keflavík in Iceland.

It will operate six times a week from May of next year.

The route will also have connections to and from 20 destinations in North America.

Tourism Ireland has warmly welcomed the announcement.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: "The new Icelandair flight is more good news for tourism to Dublin and Ireland in 2018. Not only will it help grow visitor numbers from Iceland, but this new service will also offer connectivity from 20 gateways in North America to Ireland.

"We look forward to co-operating with Icelandair and Dublin Airport, to maximise the promotion of this new flight.

"As an island destination, the importance of convenient, direct flights cannot be overstated - they are absolutely critical to achieving growth in inbound tourism."