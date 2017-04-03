IBEC: Economic growth impressive in Ireland

Business group IBEC says our economic growth is looking very impressive despite fears over Brexit.

Its quarterly Economic Outlook forecasts growth of 3.1% for 2017 and 2.8% next year.

Director of Policy and Public Affairs, Fergal O'Brien says consumer spending and investment are key drivers.

"In many ways the Irish economy is in great shape right now. You now we look at all these external threats that we are going to be facing over the coming years, Brexit, policy change in the US, but the fundamental domestics here are really strong.

"The consumers are in a good place, the job growth has been spectacular in recent quarters and the outlook is pretty good for investment in construction and the economy as well," he said.