IBEC calls plans to reveal gender pay gap 'inappropriate'

Ireland's largest employers group IBEC says plans to force firms publish gender pay gap details are "inappropriate".

According to the Times Ireland edition, the body says it would rather bosses be allowed to keep matters of salary private.

The intervention comes as State broadcaster RTÉ has been forced to review the disparity in pay between its male and female staff.

The Government is set to consult with businesses in September after the Gender Pay Gap Information Bill passed the Seanad.