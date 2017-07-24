Ibec calls on Government to spend more on investment projects in Budget 2018

Ibec is warning Budget 2018 is going to be a crucial plan for Ireland's economy.

The country is entering a period of uncertainty due to international external pressures from Brexit.

The group, which represents Irish business, says the Government has more within its power to spend on investment in much needed infrastructure, education and training.

Ibec Director of Policy Fergal O'Brien is optimistic that Leo Vardkar will be more ambitious in delivering key infrastructure projects than previous Governments.

"We've seen a real change of tone in thenature of ambition over the last number of months in the changes in government," he said.

"We're going to have to see more resources allocated. We've seen a number of senior Government figures identifying the fact that the European fiscal rules are a constraint on investment. We're now pointing out that they don't have to be so.

"We've identified there is additional flexibility there, that needs to be taken and can be delivered in a really ambitious investment plan."