Iarnród Éireann to refurbish 28 carriages after six years out of service

The Irish rail service, Iarnród Éireann has issued tender notices to refurbish 28 carriages which have been out of service for the past six years.

The plans to refurbish them comes in response to customer demand.

The carriages, which are known as the 2700-class commuter fleet, will increase the overall commuter fleet.

While they are planned to be used in the Limerick area, they will free up other trains for use in the Greater Dublin Area, to increase overall service capacity, and will re-enter service from late 2018 and into 2019.

The trains, which originally began operating in 1998, were withdrawn from the fleet in 2011-12, in response to the economic downturn and falling passenger numbers.

Now, with passenger numbers growing again, Iarnród Éireann plans to refurbish them and return them to service.

A total of 42.8 million passenger journeys were made in 2016, approaching the peak levels of 45.5 million from 2007.

By ensuring that demand can be catered for, this will also generate additional revenue which will help address the company’s challenging financial position.

The tender notice invites companies to quote to undertake refurbishment works, including:

Heavy maintenance on key systems and sub-systems throughout the trains;

Replace seating, flooring systems, luggage racks, interior panels and other elements;

Modification works on electrical, mechanical and body to bring the refurbished fleet in line with other Iarnród Éireann fleets;

Seeking upgrade proposals as costed options which may be selected to form part of the overall refurbishment, including traction and generator engines; transmission; lighting; passenger information systems; toilets; and CCTV systems.

The refurbishment of the commuter carriages are the first phase in an Iarnród Éireann fleet strategy to address both short-term demand requirements, and long-term strategic requirements.