Huawei says its new P10 smartphone will 'redefine portrait photography'

Chinese smartphone firm Huawei has unveiled the device it believes can compete with the iPhone.

Called the P10, the smartphone comes with a 5.1 inch full HD screen and a dual-rear camera manufactured alongside camera firm Leica.

The German camera-maker has also created the front-facing camera for Huawei for the first time and enhanced the phone’s selfie-taking ability.

The P10 also has a Plus version complete with a 5.5 inch quad HD screen.

(Huawei)

Huawei has gained significant ground in the smartphone market in recent years with a string of new premium phones designed to challenge the dominance of the likes of Samsung and Apple in China as well as globally.

The firm’s chief executive Richard Yu said of the announcement: “With Huawei P10 and P10 Plus, we have created a smartphone that revolutionises and redefines portrait photography.

“Thanks to the evolution of our partnership with Leica Camera, users now have an incredible Leica front camera on their Huawei device in addition to the rear.”

Huawei is yet to confirm release dates or pricing for the UK.

(Huawei)

As well as the two phones, Huawei also announced a second-generation of their wearable Huawei Watch 2.

The new smartwatch comes with built-in GPS and 4G connectivity as well as 2GB of internal storage, so can be used to track exercise and store music independent of a user’s smartphone.

Apps built into the Watch 2 will also enable users to select from a pre-loaded list of exercises as well as create their own training plans.

The announcements followed those of BlackBerry and LG, who have already revealed new smartphones ahead of the opening of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday.

The show is regularly the site of a wide range of new phone announcements, with Samsung, Nokia and Sony also planning announcements during the event.