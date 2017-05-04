HSBC pre-tax profit rises 12%

HSBC has said its quarterly pre-tax profits rose 12% as improved trading and rising interest rates helped support the London-based global bank's businesses.

The bank said on Thursday that profit for the first three months of the year, adjusted for one-time items and currency fluctuations, came in at $5.9bn compared with $5.3bn a year ago.

Adjusted revenue edged 2% higher to $12.8bn.

The results came after the bank reported earlier this year that its 2016 net profit tumbled by more than 80%.

HSBC is Europe's biggest bank, but the bulk of its earnings come from Asia.

It is in the middle of a sweeping revamp aimed at improving profitability.

The banking giant is shedding tens of thousands of workers and leaving some markets to focus even more on Asia.

