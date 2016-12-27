How virtual reality took over the world in 2016

The last 12 months in virtual reality have been unprecedented for the growth of such a young market – rarely, if ever has a technology field gone from the few to the masses in such rapid time.

Back in January the only headsets available to the average consumer were Samsung’s Oculus-made Gear VR and Google Cardboard.

Fast-forward and now we have three top-of-the-line systems, not just headsets, for the masses, as well as Google’s new Daydream View headset – meaning that regardless of budget, there’s an option open to you.

Not only that, but such has been the developer enthusiasm for VR so far that despite the youth of the platform, the range of experiences is already hugely impressive and engaging, with things only set to get better, especially with the developer backing that some of the systems have.

These are the headsets that have made 2016 the year of VR.

Oculus Rift – The trailblazer

The original pioneer of this generation, Oculus is also the original Kickstarter success story. Their campaign raised more than $2 million, having only originally asked for $250,000 back in 2012. Then, in 2014, Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook came along and bought the firm for $2 billion.

Finally this year, after several prototypes and some shipping delays, the Rift headset began to reach consumers in March.

It has the most catching up to do because, despite the longest history in VR, Rift has been outshone in its early days by its rivals from Sony and HTC.

With Touch controls only arriving in December it has also taken the longest for the full system to come together. Now Touch is in the wild, with an update to introduce Avatars for social interation while using Rift raising the system to a level no others can match.

Gaming and experiences are breathtaking in Rift, but it is the social side of things where this system is going to be breaking even more new ground in 2017.

HTC Vive – the groundbreaker

(HTC)

The break-out star of virtual reality this year, Vive’s movement tracking sensors and room-scaling – giving players the ability to walk around a designated space while using the headset – offers immersion here that the others can’t.

Experiences such as The Blu, where players encounter a blue whale while stood on a shipwreck, and Universe Sandbox, are incredibly enhanced by this freedom of movement.

Vive is the most expensive of all the systems, but you very much get what you pay for. The display is superb, with latency almost impossible to spot as you move your head to look around. The controllers too were the first to reach the masses and offer users full use of their hands in the VR world – because the first thing you want to do when you’re in one of these new worlds is reach out and interact with it.

PlayStation VR – the people’s champion

(Sony)

With Rift and Vive on the market, virtual reality was now very much in the spotlight. But both systems how required high-end gaming PCs in order to run, which if you don’t already own one meant a total price of set-up that would approach £2,000.

That’s where Sony and PlayStation VR came in. £200 cheaper than Oculus at £349 and kicking into life simply by being plugged into a PlayStation 4 console, this was the system that truly brought VR to the masses.

Compatible with either a traditional PlayStation controller or the Move motion controllers, the system also already has (unsurprisingly) support from some major gaming studios and as a result some enticing titles. Batman Arkham VR is an early example of how good VR gaming can be in established universes, while The London Heist shows the potential of new ones.

Because of its accessibility, PSVR is likely to be the system that many will have their first virtual reality experience on, and that is a very good thing.

Daydream View – the underdog

(Google)

As Google took the cover off their brand new smartphone in the autumn, they also introduced a new VR headset alongside it – Daydream View.

A major step-up on Cardboard – quite literally made of cardboard – View was a fully fledged, robust headset of plastic and finished in soft material to make it look and feel very different from others.

Unlike some other VR headsets that combine with smartphones, View also comes with a small remote that doubles as a pointer, giving a hint of the touch control that the high end systems use.

It may only be compatible with Google’s Pixel phone, but at £69 many will be tempted to use it as as gateway to a platform that is only going to grow in 2017.