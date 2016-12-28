How do you solve a problem like Twitter's 2016?

Like most years in recent memory, 2016 has been a difficult one for Twitter.

The social media site marked its 10th anniversary early in the year, but still faces questions over its place in the social media market, as well as over its ability to attract new users and to step out from the shadow of Facebook.

CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey has been working on finding these answers with a number of changes this year, only to be hit by new or recurring issues. This is the story of Twitter’s up and down year.

Poor results take effect

For the year as a whole Twitter’s financial results could be best described as mixed, but their most recent report hit home the issues the company is having. Confirming a loss of around £83 million for the previous three months, Dorsey also revealed that 9% of Twitter’s global jobs would have to be cut too.

Why is Twitter struggling to make money? Well the company’s share price hasn’t been helped by Twitter’s inability to bring in new users in large numbers. In fact, right at the start of 2016 Twitter actually started losing active users rather than gaining them. This made investors nervous and 12 months later they aren’t sitting much more comfortably, with Twitter hovering just over the 300 million users mark and Facebook at around 1.8 billion monthly users.

Confusion reigns

But perhaps the bigger issue lies in Twitter’s identity, or lack of it. Dorsey himself has admitted in the past that the platform is still too “confusing” to many who aren’t hardened regulars. While other services have a central feature or goal around which they revolve, Twitter still feels in flux somewhere between being a social network for connecting, an online forum for idea sharing and a news source. None seem to take the lead over the others, and as a result the final product becomes scrambled, doing different things for different people.

New features

Twitter makes you improve your writing.



The 140 character limit forces you to master the art of getting to the point. — Starbucks Queen (@StarbucksQu33n) December 13, 2016

Twitter has tried to address this by tweaking its service with a number of new features this year. The time limit on videos has been extended, while the 140 character limit no longer applies to media added to tweets or the name of a user you’re replying to.

The power to ‘mute’ words and phrases within the official app and on the website was also introduced, enabling users to hide any tweets containing certain phrases from their timeline. This was the site’s most notable attempt at curbing abuse that has often been a news story around the site.

Combined with a revamped help centre and new, streamlined ways of reporting different kinds of content that could be deemed abusive marked a big step in the right direction in this sense at least, and something to build on into next year.

End of the Vine

Changes to Twitter’s features didn’t just revolve around adding new freedoms, it also involved cutting back too. Alongside their financial results in October it was also announced that six-second video app Vine was to close. The service had been snapped up by Twitter just before its launch in 2013 and its short looping videos had become a core part of Twitter sharing.

The closure reaffirmed the struggles Twitter is having, but also the shift away from short, sharp video to live streaming and broadcasting, something that has exploded in 2016 thanks to the likes of Facebook Live and Twitter’s own Periscope service.

Twitter’s other move in video is to play to one of their strengths – live news and sport. Most notably in sport the site has been broadcasting games from the NFL in the US, has boosted Premier League highlights in the UK and even showed Wimbledon live on the platform too.

Vine might be coming to an end, but other green shoots are beginning to appear.

The future?

So there are reasons for Twitter to be hopeful going into 2017. The site has managed to largely avoid the full brunt of the ‘fake news’ crisis entrenching Facebook and Google, and video looks a more and more promising.

What they need to cut out are the other unfortunate incidents too – Jack Dorsey’s account appearing to be hacked is one example, as was the apparent promotion of tweets by a white supremacist group, something Dorsey insisted was a mistake that was fixed.

We made a mistake here and we apologize. Our automated system allowed an ad promoting hate. Against our policy. We did a retro and fixed! https://t.co/7gvycmzpsm — 🚶🏽jack (@jack) November 17, 2016

Such incidents do happen, but Twitter is already playing catch-up and so must cut them out if the social site wants to enjoy a much more positive 2017.