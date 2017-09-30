Housing waiting list now stands at 120,000 nationwide

The latest Rebuilding Ireland progress report shows 454 social homes have been built in the first six months of this year.

The current housing waiting list stands at around 120,000 nationwide and is increasing by 260 families per week.

Architect Mel Reynolds said that at this rate there is no way of reducing the housing crisis.

He said the number of people going on the housing assistance payment (HAP) is increasing by 350 a week and three quarters of those are new entrants onto the list.

He said: "Two weeks of HAP increases will have wiped out six months of supply of social housing. There's no supply on the other end of it for social houses."