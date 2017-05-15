House-building on the rise; reports that modular units to be used as permanent homes

The latest Construction Index from Ulster Bank shows the rate of house-building is on the rise.

The financial institution says April was the busiest month since October 2016, and was the third month in which the pace of expansion has sped up.

Chief Economist with Ulster Bank Simon Barry said the rising rate of house-building would not immediately solve the housing crisis, however.

He said: "It's a really strong start to the second quarter of the year for Irish construction (but) the process will take time (to affect the housing crisis)."

In other news relevant to the housing crisis, it is being reported that modular homes are to be used as permanent housing for homeless families under new plans from Dublin City Council.

The rapid build housing was originally intended to provide temporary accommodation for families living in hotels.

But according to the Irish Times, new proposals from the housing department will recommend that families who are moved into modular homes would be given permanent tenancies.