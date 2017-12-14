Hotels want taxis to be allowed use College Green

Six of Dublin's top hotels are calling for taxis to continue to be allowed to use College Green.

The city council is assessing whether there is now enough room for cabs, considering the new Luas line operating in the same area.

There are plans to make the taxis divert in any case, if the area in front of Trinity secures permission to be pedestrianised.

Joe Heron from the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation said: "A taxi from anywhere beyond the plaza wanting to come to, say, O'Connell Street, would need to drive all the way up to Christchurch and come back down along the quays…

"For people going to hotels with luggage - it would be ridiculous to think they could not go by taxi without going around the world."