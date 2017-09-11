Homecare provider BlueBird Care creates 370 new jobs
Over 370 jobs are being created across the country by homecare provider Bluebird Care.
The company is expanding its range of services and growing its team by around 20%.
It is currently recruiting for a wide variety of roles including Registered Nurses and Healthcare Assistants.
Major recruitment drives will also take place in Galway, Wexford and Dublin in the coming weeks.
