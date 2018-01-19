Higher number of American tourists expected to visit Ireland in 2018

More airline seats, a strong dollar and the whole holiday experience are expected to grow the number of American tourists here in 2018.

Last year 1.83m US visitors came to Ireland - this number is expected to grow to 1.93m visitors this year.

Experiences such as the Wild Atlantic Way and Ireland’s Ancient East, as well as screen tourism capitalising on connections with Star Wars and Game of Thrones, will remain a priority.

Tourism Ireland is also targeting five US cities with a major TV campaign running on three networks in a bid to drive spring and summer travel.

New Aer Lingus flights, with more expanded services in the pipeline, are also increasing ease of travel for American tourists.

"Looking to the year ahead, we are confident that our strategy – combined with more airline seats than ever before from the US, a strong dollar, as well as the strength and competitiveness of the vacation experience right around the island of Ireland – will deliver further growth," said Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America.

"We look forward to welcoming more of our great friends from the United States this year and in the years to come.

"We have a very clear focus for the year ahead and that is to deliver a +5% increase in visitor numbers and +7% increase in revenue from North America.

"We will achieve this by working in close collaboration with our Irish and American tourism partners, rolling out an extensive programme of high impact campaigns and promotions which will target those consumers with greatest potential to travel to Ireland."