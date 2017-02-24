Here's what you need to know about the Government's new measures for self-driving cars

The Government has set out new measures for self-driving cars that include new insurance rules and better electric vehicle charging points – after making a pledge last year to make the UK a world leader in the development of autonomous vehicles.

The rules, outlined in the Vehicle Technology and Aviation Bill, follow a public consultation by the Department for Transport last year.

Here’s what the Government is proposing:

Insurance for self-driving cars

(Pictures of Money/Flickr)

The measures include a single insurance product for automated vehicles that will cover the motorist when they are driving as well as the car itself when it is in automated mode.

This is to ensure better protection for drivers, vehicles and those who come into contact with the cars.

The Government says the measures will protect victims involved in a collision with an automated vehicle, adding they will have quick and easy access to compensation.

It will also mean autonomous cars will allow the driver to hand full control and responsibility to the vehicle when the self-driving feature is active.

Better infrastructure for electric vehicles

(Yui Mok/PA)

The Government says it wants to create easier access to infrastructure for electric vehicles while also ensuring the right system is in place to cope with the growing market for cars running on electricity.

This could see motorway services and large petrol stations being made to provide electric charge points and hydrogen refuelling stations.

The measures also aim to make sure information about location and availability of charging stations is openly available.

Stronger legal framework for speed awareness courses

(Andrew Parsons/PA)

Also known as diversionary courses, the educational programmes run by the police are a voluntary alternative to fixed penalty fines and points on licences for minor speed-related offences.

The Government says the new statutory regime “will ensure there is greater local accountability and financial transparency over their operation, and allow for a cap on the fees charged”.

The Bill will have to pass through the Parliament before the laws are enforced.