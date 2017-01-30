Here’s how CEOs in the tech industry are reacting to Trump’s Muslim travel ban

The move could also heighten tensions between the new Trump administration and these industries.

Technology companies in the US have been affected by Donald Trump’s executive order that temporarily halts the US refugee programme for 120 days.

The order has indefinitely suspended the intake of refugees from Syria and has blocked all people from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days.

The move is intended to prevent extremists from carrying out attacks in the US, but it could also heighten tensions between the new Trump administration and the important industries.

Here’s how Google, Apple, Uber, Tesla, Airbnb and other firms have reacted to the US president’s travel ban.

Google

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In a company-wide note, Google told its employees from those countries to cancel any travel plans outside the US and to consult with the company’s human resources department if they’re not currently in the US.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in the note that at least 187 Google workers could be affected by Trump’s order. It is not clear how many of those workers are currently travelling outside the US.

“We’ve always made our views on immigration known publicly and will continue to do so,” Pichai said in the memo.

Company representatives declined to discuss the memo or to answer questions about the affected employees. In an official statement, Google said: “We’re concerned about the impact of this order and any proposals that could impose restrictions on Googlers and their families, or that could create barriers to bringing great talent to the US.”

Netflix

Reed Hastings – Trump’s actions are hurting Netflix… | Facebook

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings was blunt in his response.

He wrote on Facebook: “Trump’s actions are hurting Netflix employees around the world, and are so un-American it pains us all. Worse, these actions will make America less safe (through hatred and loss of allies) rather than more safe.

“A very sad week, and more to come with the lives of over 600,000 Dreamers here in a America under imminent threat. It is time to link arms together to protect American values of freedom and opportunity.”

Tesla

Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They've done right,not wrong & don't deserve to be rejected. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017

Tesla Motors and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, an immigrant from South Africa who has recently appeared to be cultivating a relationship with Trump, tweeted to say “many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US” who don’t “deserve to be rejected.”

Apple

(Niall Carson/PA)

In a memo to employees, Apple CEO Tim Cook said he shared his employees’ concerns about Trump’s immigration order, adding: “It is not a policy we support.”

“We have reached out to the White House to explain the negative effect on our coworkers and our company,” he added.

Cook didn’t say how many Apple employees are directly affected by the order, but said the company’s HR, legal and security teams are in contact to support them.

“Apple would not exist without immigration, let alone thrive and innovate the way we do,” Cook wrote, in an apparent reference not only to the company’s foreign-born employees, but to Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the son of a Syrian immigrant.

Twitter

Twitter is built by immigrants of all religions. We stand for and with them, always. — Twitter (@Twitter) January 29, 2017

Twitter used its social media platform to convey the company’s stance on the matter. The firm also tweeted to say: “25 million Tweets about @POTUS’ executive order have been sent this weekend.”

CEO Jack Dorsey also added a brief statement against the new policy.

The Executive Order's humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the U.S. https://t.co/HdwVGzIECt — jack (@jack) January 28, 2017

eBay

We already have extreme vetting. Trump's order is simple bigotry. #MuslimBan https://t.co/6oVeg0Ml1z — Pierre Omidyar (@pierre) January 28, 2017

eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, a child of Iranian parents, took to Twitter to complain that the order was “simple bigotry”.

He added: “Even if this ban is reversed, how long before anyone trusts American promises again? Will devastate our fight against terrorism.”

Microsoft

Our thoughts on yesterday's U.S. Executive Order on Immigration https://t.co/XaVk2z1sQj on @LinkedIn — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) January 28, 2017

Microsoft also said it is providing legal advice and assistance to its employees from the banned countries, noting they are all working in the US lawfully.

It added: “We believe that immigration laws can and should protect the public without sacrificing people’s freedom of expression or religion.

“And we believe in the importance of protecting legitimate and law-abiding refugees whose very lives may be at stake in immigration proceedings.”

In a statement on LinkedIn, CEO Satya Nadella said: “As an immigrant and as a CEO, I’ve both experienced and seen the positive impact that immigration has on our company, for the country, and for the world. We will continue to advocate on this important topic.”

Airbnb

Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017

The hospitality and renting company is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed into the US following Donald Trump’s decision.

The co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, used Twitter to urge those in need of urgent housing to contact him directly.

Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg – My great grandparents came from Germany,… | Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg criticised Trump’s policies on his Facebook page.

The Facebook CEO said he was “concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump” adding: “Expanding the focus of law enforcement beyond people who are real threats would make all Americans less safe by diverting resources, while millions of undocumented folks who don’t pose a threat will live in fear of deportation.”

But he also praised Trump’s efforts, saying: “That said, I was glad to hear President Trump say he’s going to ‘work something out’ for Dreamers – immigrants who were brought to this country at a young age by their parents.

“Right now, 750,000 Dreamers benefit from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that allows them to live and work legally in the US. I hope the President and his team keep these protections in place, and over the next few weeks I’ll be working with our team at FWD.us to find ways we can help.”

Uber

Travis Kalanick – This afternoon I sent the email below to… | Facebook

After facing heat from users who threatened to delete the app over suspended surge pricing during protests at JFK, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick issued a statement on the “unjust immigration and travel ban”.

He said: “This order has far broader implications as it also affects thousands of drivers who use Uber and come from the listed countries, many of whom take long breaks to go back home to see their extended family.

2/ Any driver who can't work because of the ban will be compensated for lost earnings. We have set up $3mm legal defense fund as well. — travis kalanick (@travisk) January 29, 2017

“These drivers currently outside of the US will not be able to get back into the country for 90 days. That means they will not be able to earn a living and support their families—and of course they will be separated from their loved ones during that time.

“We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table. We will have more details on this in the coming days.”

Lyft

.@lyft says it will donate $1,000,000 to the ACLU "to defend our constitution" from Trump's Exec. Order. pic.twitter.com/CxafOh2Zv4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 29, 2017

In response to Trump’s immigration ban, Lyft pledged on Sunday to donate $1 million (£794K) to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green said their company stands against the executive order, writing in an open letter: “We created Lyft to be a model for the type of community we want our world to be: diverse, inclusive and safe.

“Banning people of a particular faith or creed, race or identity, sexuality or ethnicity, from entering the US is antithetical to both Lyft’s and our nations’ core values.”