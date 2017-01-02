Here are the top five robots of 2016

It’s hard to think of a part of the world that hasn’t been touched by robotic advances this year.

In 2016, strides were taken in the areas of robotic home delivery, cooking, tough terrain navigation and even attempts to conquer the beautiful game of football.

Here are the top five robots of the year.

While we’re not quite at the singularity yet, more sophisticated automation is an inevitability of the future.

The strides in Artificial Intelligence (AI) over the past decade have been huge, so expect to see a lot more in this area in the coming years.

We just hope the tech guys making super AI fit it with an “off” switch so it can be unplugged when it wants to, you know, take over the world and destroy everything.