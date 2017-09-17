Here are the Irish flights cancelled by Ryanair today and passenger entitlements

Ryanair passengers are again facing major travel disruption today after cancelling up to 50 flights a day for the next six weeks.

Flights departing Dublin today for European destinations such as Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Nantes have all been cancelled.

Ryanair has apologised and promised to rearrange or refund flights.

The budget airline says flights are operating as scheduled unless an email confirming a cancellation has been received.

Brian Higgins, from the Commission of Aviation Regulation, has this advice: "The best thing to do at the moment is to check the homepage on our website and we've details in our article headed under "Ryanair Flight Cancellations".

"In a few lines it spells out what customer entitlements are in that particular situation."

The articles in question reads:

"If you have been affected by the Ryanair programme of flight cancellations you are entitled to a choice of refund or rerouting. Compensation may also be payable depending on the notice period Ryanair has given you.

More information on your rights as a passenger when your flight is cancelled is available here.

Passengers who remain unclear about their entitlements as set out in EC Regulation 261/ 2004, or who have further queries in relation to same, should contact this office at info@aviationreg.ie or on 1890 787 787 or + 353 1 6611700."

Below is the list of Irish flights which have been cancelled by the airline for today.

Sunday, September 17 FR3103 - Amsterdam to Dublin

FR3102 - Dublin to Amsterdam

FR1948 - Dublin to Frankfurt Hahn

FR1986 - Dublin to Nantes

FR7152 - Dublin to Santander

FR1949 - Frankfurt to Hahn Dublin

FR1987 - Nantes to Dublin

FR7153 - Santander to Dublin

Kenny Jacobs, chief marketing officer, said the company was "working hard to fix" the problem, after it announced a 2% reduction in scheduled flights until the end of October.

He said: "We apologise to all affected customers for these cancellations. We have messed up in the planning of pilot holidays and we're working hard to fix that."

Ryanair said air traffic control (ATC) delays and strikes, bad weather and a backlog of annual leave to be taken by pilots and cabin crew had led to punctuality falling to below 80% over the last two weeks.

A spokesman said this figure was "unacceptable" and the company has apologised to affected customers, who it said will be offered alternative flights or refunds.

Ryanair said a change in the company's holiday year, from April to March to a calendar year from January 1 2018, had seen an increase in holiday allocations as staff used their annual leave before the end of the year.

It said the 40 to 50 flight cancellations each day accounted for less than 2% of its 2,500 daily flights and it would create additional standby aircraft to help restore punctuality.

Mr Jacobs said a "slightly higher number" of flights would be cancelled this weekend.

Robin Kiely, head of communications at Ryanair, said: "We have operated a record schedule and traffic numbers during the peak summer months of July and August but must now allocate annual leave to pilots and cabin crew in September and October while still running the bulk of our summer schedule.

"This increased leave, at a time of ATC capacity delays and strikes, has severely reduced our on-time performance over the past two weeks to under 80%. By cancelling less than 2% of our flying programme over the next six weeks, until our winter schedule starts in early November, we can improve the operational resilience of our schedules and restore punctuality to our annualised target of 90%.

"We apologise sincerely to the small number of customers affected by these cancellations and will be doing our utmost to arrange alternative flights and/or full refunds for them."