Henkel Ireland announces 40 'highly skilled' jobs at its new 3D printing operation in Dublin

A chemical and consumer goods firm is expanding in Dublin.

Henkel Ireland has announced 40 jobs will be created in its new additive manufacturing project in Tallaght.

The company, which is the world’s largest adhesives manufacturer, already employs 400 at its manufacturing and R&D plant in Tallaght.

Henkel said its "Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing) project" will employ 40 highly skilled scientists and engineers who will develop new advanced materials for use in precision manufacturing industries, such as medical devices, automotive and aerospace.

Henkel Technology Centre Director, Dr Matthew Holloway, said: "Additive Manufacturing will be a significant disruptor to future manufacturing methodologies and it is important for the team in Ireland to help shape this change.

"We have a proven track record of developing world-class adhesives and look forward to focusing our expertise on creating new chemistries and technologies for 3D Printing.

"Henkel recognises the strength of relationships with the research community in Ireland and this will enhance our capability to innovate."

The new operation is supported by IDA Ireland, whose CEO, Martin Shanahan, said: "This move is a significant departure for Henkel into a new emerging technology. I have no doubt that the company will be able to successfully utilise their wealth of scientific knowledge with adhesive technologies to produce innovative additive manufacturing technologies.

"Henkel’s investment will help to further develop a pronounced national competency in high performance materials for additive manufacturing.

"Ireland is ranked as one of the best countries in the world for business with top rated resilient supply chains which has enabled companies like Henkel to thrive and succeed here."