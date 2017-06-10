Help-to-buy scheme to top agenda at auctioneers' AGM

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers are holding their AGM and annual conference in Wicklow today.

Delegates will meet to elect their council members and their president before the conference gets underway this afternoon.

The 'help-to-buy scheme' is set to top the agenda this afternoon, as the group say blaming it for the continuing increase in house prices is about as relevant as attributing the UK's decision to leave the EU to Ireland.

Chief executive of IPAV Pat Davitt said the scheme plays no part in the rising house prices, adding: "There are so many different reasons why house prices go up.

"For example in Longford alone, there's less that 10 applications for the help-to-buy scheme and yet the price of property has gone up there by 15%.

"If you go out of Dublin and look at the whole of Leinster, there's not 100 applications between them, and prices are up by at least 10% since the beginning of the year."