Hauliers outline worries ahead of Brexit conference

The Taoiseach Enda Kenny will face the public today when he speaks at a major Brexit conference.

The event billed as an 'All Island Civic Dialogue' will take place in Dublin Castle this morning.

Addressing the discussion surrounding the leadership issue, the Taoiseach said his mind is on the future of the country.

The conference is seen as an integral part of the Government's preparations for Brexit.

President of The Irish Road Hauliers Association, Verona Murphy, says Brexit is very concerning for their members.

Ms Murphy said: "For particular Donegal hauliers, there'd be such an imposition that they may have to cross four borders before they get into mainland Europe, should they hope to do so.

"That will be a huge cost, because there is no doubt about it, time is money. But if there is paperwork involved, we don’t how much, we don't know the cost.

"And it's very, very difficult to be able to anticipate what that might be."