Hands-on: LG's G6 might be the perfect remedy for those that want a big screen without the extra hassle

The size of a smartphone’s screen has, for many, become a vital barometer of how desirable it is to them.

In an age of streaming, offline listening and viewing, and with phones now at a size where doing so isn’t that much of a viewing compromise, a large, high-quality display can make or break a phone.

It’s this thought process that LG has led on with their latest flagship, the G6, which has ditched the modular set-up the company introduced in the G5 last year.

(Martyn Landi/PA)

Instead, the focus is on a larger screen built into a traditionally-sized form factor – a set-up LG calls FullVision – but what impact has it had?

First impressions

(Martyn Landi/PA)

On first encounter, the G6 is a very smart device to look at – the polished back and curved edges are pleasing to hold – while toying with your perspective at the same time.

This is because you know you’re looking at a phablet-sized screen, but the device sitting in your hand is far from phablet levels of hefty. It’s an intriguing prospect to be confronted with and one you quickly warm to as it appears to address the issue of large-screen phones being too big for many pockets.

Unsurprisingly, the display dominates the front panel of the phone, however there is still a bezel on both sides and slim strips at the top and bottom face.

(Martyn Landi/PA)

The display itself is great – sharp and clear – the addition of Dolby Vision and HDR lifting the G6 display right up towards the top end of the display league tables.

In cold hard numbers, it’s 5.7-inches of quad HD+ screen, which is quite a potent setting.

Overall, the G6 is a sleek form factor that is perhaps only slightly dampened by the layout of the dual-rear camera and fingerprint scanner on the back of the device, which looks slightly like a startled face – something you can never unsee.

Experience

(Martyn Landi/PA)

Your early moments of using the G6 are perhaps unsurprisingly dominated by the FullVision display and the colour enhancement and contrast the HDR brings to the table.

As a result, even lists of apps appear more dynamic, so watching video and scrolling through images would appear to be perfect for the G6.

It’s running Android 7.0 Nougat, too, and though there is a thin layer of LG personalisation over the top, it’s less prominent a design feature as on some other new flagships, which is a firm positive.

The camera, too, is impressive for the amount both the front and rear-facing cameras are now able to squeeze in.

The dual rear-facing 13 megapixel lenses have a 125 degree field of view to capture better and more panoramic photos while the front-facing selfie camera has a 100 degree field of view meaning you can fit more people into your next group selfie.

Early verdict

(Martyn Landi/PA)

For straight-up looks, the LG G6 is among the best phones to be debuted at MWC this year.

The tech giant has come into its own with this year’s design and the metal and glass combo is being used better by few rivals.

Increasing the screen size without boosting the size of the device itself is an interesting move, but for the most part it works, though reaching for the top of the display while holding it in the same hand remains a stretch.

But, overall, at least on first impressions, there is plenty to like about LG’s new flagship.