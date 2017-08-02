Half of young people uncomfortable discussing mental health at work

Half of people between 18 and 24 say a mental health issues has affected their ability to work, but almost the same amount would not call in sick because of it.

45% of all workers say they would not be comfortable discussing their mental health in the workplace, rising to 53% in younger staff.

The research from One4all has also found that less than half of Irish workers know what mindfulness is, with just 14% of workplaces having a mindfulness programme.