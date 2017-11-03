A poll suggests more than half of foreign businesses with UK interests think Brexit will have a negative impact on future investments.

Eight out of ten of those asked by Ipsos MORI are also pessimistic about how negotiations with the EU will go.

Check the #Brexit Survey Video 2017 prepared by the foreign Chambers of Commerce in the UK in collaboration with IPSOS Mori. pic.twitter.com/d19UO0B8uB — Italian Chamber UK (@ItalianChamUK) November 3, 2017

It asked members of 13 countries’ Chambers of Commerce, including the US, China, France and Germany.