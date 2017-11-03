Half of foreign businesses with UK interests think Brexit will have a negative impact

A poll suggests more than half of foreign businesses with UK interests think Brexit will have a negative impact on future investments.

Eight out of ten of those asked by Ipsos MORI are also pessimistic about how negotiations with the EU will go.

It asked members of 13 countries’ Chambers of Commerce, including the US, China, France and Germany.
