Half of foreign businesses with UK interests think Brexit will have a negative impact
03/11/2017 - 17:32:23Back to Brexit Business Home
A poll suggests more than half of foreign businesses with UK interests think Brexit will have a negative impact on future investments.
Eight out of ten of those asked by Ipsos MORI are also pessimistic about how negotiations with the EU will go.
Check the #Brexit Survey Video 2017 prepared by the foreign Chambers of Commerce in the UK in collaboration with IPSOS Mori. pic.twitter.com/d19UO0B8uB— Italian Chamber UK (@ItalianChamUK) November 3, 2017
It asked members of 13 countries’ Chambers of Commerce, including the US, China, France and Germany.
Join the conversation - comment here