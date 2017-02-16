GTA makers Rockstar are looking for a game tester - is this the best job ever?

The thought of playing video games all day for a living might seem too good to be true, but that’s exactly what world-famous studio Rockstar Games are looking for in a new job advert.

The makers of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption have posted an ad to LinkedIn for a Games Tester on a fixed term contract, with the role involving: “Testing various games and applications across all platforms, quickly learning and mastering each one”.

(Yui Mok/PA)

That’s right, it would be your job to test Rockstar’s new games during their development and report any bugs you encounter in the process.

In terms of what you need in order to apply, Rockstar is asking for three qualifications, including good communications skills and a keen interest in gaming, as well as “excellent gaming ability”.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the role has been listed as LinkedIn UK’s Job of the Week, and follows on from a chocolate taster job that was promoted last week. That drew more than 4,000 applications in seven days and a similar response seems likely this week too.