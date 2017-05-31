Grant Thornton announces 250 new jobs and a centre of excellence for Dublin

Grant Thornton is creating 250 new jobs and a new centre of excellence in Dublin.

The financial services company, which now has over a thousand employees, says a surge in demand means it now needs experienced people to join its team.

However some of the positions will be open to graduates.

Discussing the official launch of the Centre of Excellence, Tim Lohan, Partner in Financial Accounting and Advisory Services, said: “The Centre of Excellence was established in response to business needs as organisations look to reduce risk across their compliance functions.

"We have always had the capacity to meet the needs of companies working across many markets, but bringing this expertise in-house simplifies the process and guarantees a high level of consistency for our clients who will benefit from an end-to-end solution being delivered by our Dublin team.”