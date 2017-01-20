GPS-tracked message in a bottle from Iceland travels 8,000 miles to Scotland

A high-tech message in a bottle used to teach children how far litter thrown into the sea can travel has washed up in Scotland, more than 8,000 miles (12,875km) from its starting point in Iceland.

The bottle formed part of an experiment led by Icelandic scientist and TV personality Aevar Thor Benediktsson and was launched from the country’s oldest lighthouse on January 10 last year.

(Verkis)

The bottle was fitted with GPS tracking capabilities so it could be tracked online, and was predicted to head towards Norway based on weather and current models which predicted a route.

However, instead of Norway, the bottle washed up on Tiree in the Inner Hebrides, having travelled close to Greenland and Canada on its journey.

The project was part of an experiment that also involved engineering firm Verkis, which has a map on its website detailing the bottle’s journey.

A second bottle was also released last year, and until recently had been following a similar route to the Hebrides but has now turned north towards the Faroe Islands.