Govt launches scheme to support firms dealing with Brexit

Businesses affected by Brexit will be able to avail of Government-backed loans to give them some headroom next year.

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland will partner with financial institutions to offer loans from €25,000 up to €1.5m, at a rate of 4% or less.

Businesses with up to 499 employees are eligible, but they must sign up by December 1.

The €300m scheme will run for 24 months and is expected to particularly benefit those in the food industry.