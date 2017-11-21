Govt launches scheme to support firms dealing with Brexit
Businesses affected by Brexit will be able to avail of Government-backed loans to give them some headroom next year.
The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland will partner with financial institutions to offer loans from €25,000 up to €1.5m, at a rate of 4% or less.
Businesses with up to 499 employees are eligible, but they must sign up by December 1.
The €300m scheme will run for 24 months and is expected to particularly benefit those in the food industry.
