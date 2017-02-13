Government 'sleep walking' since Trump election, says Sherlock

The Government is being accused of "sleep walking" since the election of Donald Trump.

Cork Labour TD Seán Sherlock said that weekend reports that pharma company Eli Lilly may be freezing future investment plans since the US election should be of enormous concern for Jobs Minister Mary Mitchell O'Connor.

Deputy Sherlock said that Ministers should engage in a major diplomatic drive to forge new opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment.

"There was a report about Eli Lilly in Kinsale and that the proposed €200m expansion has been postponed as a result of a the election of Donald Trump where he is talking about taking on the cost of pharmaceuticals in the United States," he said.

"And I think this is quite a worrying trend for Irish pharma."