Google teams up with designer Christian Cowan to create what they claim to be world's first really blue jeans

The vibrant Really Blue Google Pixel phone is finally on sale in the UK and to mark the occasion the tech giant has teamed up with celebrity designer Christian Cowan to create matching jeans.

Much like the jeans, which are only available to custom order on appointment with the designer, the Really Blue handset is being sold as a limited edition.

The jeans feature a special pocket, which is just the right size for a Pixel smartphone.

Cambridge-born designer Cowan said: “Really Blue is such a unique colour and the concept behind it really appealed to me.

“When developing the designs for the jeans, it was really important the final pair matched that vibrant, youthful feel that Pixel Really Blue echoes.

“I’m delighted with the final product and what better way to pay homage to a one-of-a-kind phone than with a brand new, one-of-a- kind wardrobe staple.”

If you are wondering about how much a pair of jeans will set you back, unfortunately, you won’t find out until you’ve had a first fitting.

Google is no stranger to collaborations with the fashion industry and has teamed up with Jeremy Scott, Michael Kors and Tag Heuer in the past.

To mark the occasion, Google and Wonderland Magazine threw a star-studded, post-London Fashion Week party, where guests included singers Nicole Scherzinger, Fleur East and Justine Skye.

Despite being a limited edition, the good news is there will be no price difference between the blue handsets and the existing Very Silver and Quite Black versions.

The 5-inch 32GB Pixel sells for £599, while the 5.5-inch 32GB Pixel XL will set you back £719.

You can pre-order the phone with EE and Carphone Warehouse or you can head into high street stores on February 24 to pick it up yourself.