Google said to be planning a budget model of the Pixel

Google’s Pixel was seen by many as one of the big tech successes of 2016, praise Google seems keen to cash in on with rumours claiming the firm is considering launching a “budget” version of the device this year.

Speculation has already begun over if and when a Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 could appear, but not only that – some reports claim a lower-priced version of the smartphone could also be part of Google’s plans for 2017.

(Google)

According to 9to5Google, a budget version of the second generation Pixel will be launched to appeal to “emerging markets” as an alternative to the Pixel itself, which currently starts at £599.

Allegedly codenamed Pixel 2B, the cheaper device would naturally have slightly lower specs and ship shortly after the premium device goes on sale.

(Google)

As for the second generation Pixel, the latest rumours hint at a waterproof device and a range of improvements to the camera features – which would be interesting considering the Pixel is already boasting an impressive camera.

Such an update should go a long way to ensuring an extremely interesting 2017 for smartphones, with Samsung’s Galaxy S8 expected to house some hefty updates, as well as the tenth anniversary iPhone due in September.