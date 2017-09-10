Google rumoured to be among companies interested in buying Boland's Mill site

It has been reported that Google is one of several parties interested in buying the Boland's Mill buildings in Dublin.

Several parties have expressed interest in the historic site near Grand Canal Dock.

The internet giant - whose European headquarters is already located in that area - is thought to be among them.

It is reported in today's Sunday Business Post that the buildings would fetch around €11m - but any buyer would have to spend a further €10m to refurbish the site.

The Boland's Mills regeneration project is part of Nama's flagship Boland's Quay project, which also includes a major development of new office buildings.

When that is completed, it could hold up to 2,500 workers in its 13 floors.

Those buildings are set to be completed by 2018, creating up to 500 jobs.