Google reveals Android Wear 2.0 is sending AI to your wrist

Google has unveiled the second generation of its smartwatch software, which will place artificial intelligence (AI) in the company’s wearables for the first time.

Android Wear 2.0, which will begin rolling out to all current Android Wear smartwatch users “in the coming weeks” as an update, will include Google Assistant, the tech giant’s AI virtual helper which responds to voice commands.

(Google)

Google also revealed the first two new devices that would run the software – the LG Watch Style and Watch Sport – as the tech giant looks to take on the Apple Watch.

“While traditional watches tell the time, Android Wear watches make the most of your time,” Android Wear’s engineering chief, David Singleton, said.

“In an instant, you can check when and where you’re meeting a friend, whether you’ll need an umbrella tonight, or how many minutes you’ve been active today — all without reaching for your phone.

(Google)

“Today, we’re launching Android Wear 2.0 to give you watch faces that do more, better ways to work out, more ways to stay in touch, new ways to use apps, and on-the-go help from Google Assistant.

“We’re also introducing two new watches featuring Android Wear 2.0.”

As part of the Google Assistant integration, users will be able to add items to their shopping lists, set reminders and make restaurant reservations directly from their watches.