Google Maps on Android can now give you better traffic updates

The Android version of Google Maps has been given something of an upgrade – including new traffic direction info to help you get around.

The update has introduced three new tabs to the app, at the bottom of the screen. The first is designed to show nearby places such as restaurants and bars curated into lists.

There’s now also a driving tab, which details the traffic around you in real time and provides travel times to any saved addresses you have in the app.

There’s also a separate public transport tab that gives various route and transport mode options to the saved addresses, as well as info on next buses arriving at stops nearby.

While most of these features aren’t necessarily new to Google Maps, this cleaner organisation should increase the amount of usage each feature gets, and up the travel productivity of those who take advantage of it.