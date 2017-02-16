Google linked to Treasury Building

Google is reported to have held informal talks with the owners of the Treasury Building - NAMA's home on the Grand Canal - as the US firm considers a bid for the property.

The Irish Independent states that these talks have been ongoing for some two months and that Google is prepared to spend up to €125m on the Dublin property.

The building is a short walk from Google's Euroepan HQ - the company is believed to be bringing 400 new jobs to the capital.