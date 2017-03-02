Google has quietly killed off its laptop range

Google has announced that it’s stopped selling the Pixel laptop and for now will focus on others forms of hardware, like the Pixel mobile range.

The firm’s hardware chief Rick Osterloh said the Pixel laptop was no more during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The laptops are sold out, and Google aren’t making any more, which essentially means it’s the end of the line for the premium device that launched in 2013.

Bye bye Pixel. (Google)

Does this mean Google-branded laptops are gone for good? Not necessarily.

When asked by Tech Crunch whether the company would ever make more, Osterloh just said that Google had “no plans to do one right now”.

Now Pixel is most familiar as the company’s smartphone, but the original Pixel product was the laptop, which has appeared in two different forms since its launch.

Now there’s no sign of the laptop on the Google store site, but if you’re feeling nostalgic you can probably still track one down from a third party seller.