Google discovers ’serious’ flaws in intel and other chips

Security researchers at Google say they have discovered serious security flaws affecting computer processors built by Intel and other chipmakers.



Google’s Project Zero team said on Wednesday the flaw could allow access to passwords and other sensitive data from a system’s memory.



The tech company disclosed the vulnerability not long after Intel said it was working to patch it.



Intel says the average computer user will not experience significant slowdowns as it is fixed.



Both Intel and Google said they were planning to disclose the issue next week when fixes will be available.



Tech companies typically withhold details about security problems until fixes are available so that hackers do not have a shortcut to exploit the flaws.



But in this case, Intel was forced to disclose the problem on Wednesday after British technology site The Register reported it.



Google said it also affects other processors and the devices and operating systems running them.



Although Intel cited rival AMD as among the companies it is working with to address the problem, AMD said in a statement that it believes its chips are safe because they use different designs.



Intel’s stock fell 3.4% on Wednesday to close at 45.26 dollars (£33.47), while AMD gained 5.2% to close at 11.55 dollars (£8.54).



AP