Google chief condemns views of internal memo on female workers

Google's new head of diversity has rejected an internal commentary from an employee who suggested women do not get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences.

Danielle Brown, who was named a vice president at the search giant only a few weeks ago, says Google is "unequivocal in our belief that diversity and inclusion are critical to our success", according to a copy of her response obtained by technology news website Gizmodo.

The employee memo, titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber", begins by saying that only honest discussion will address a lack of equity.

But it also asserts that women "prefer jobs in social and artistic areas" while more men "may like coding because it requires systemising", fuelling a debate about sexism in Silicon Valley.

